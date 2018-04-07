Kids at The Kindaid School hold mini Art Car Parade

ALWAYS GREAT seeing the creativity at @KinkaidSchool LS Art Car parade. @taylorartopolis always pulls out the students best! I thought Emmett did a great job with interviews. (I'm partial) @abc13houston @KinkaidArts #onekinkaid @MelanieLawson13 pic.twitter.com/4OHJWbOjFp — Joe Gleason (@joeagleason) April 6, 2018

The Art Car Parade might not kick off until a couple more days, but students at Kinkaid's lower school got in on the art car fun with their own small parade.The students crafted their own mini cars in art class and then held a parade on school grounds to show off their projects.You can watch the 31st annual Art Car Parade next Saturday at 2 p.m. on ABC13.com