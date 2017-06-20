SOCIETY

Ken gets makeover: Cornrows, beefy bod and new skin tones

Mattel is introducing dolls featuring three body types, seven skin tones and nine hairstyles, including the trendy man bun.

He's been overshadowed by Barbie for decades, but now Ken is finally getting some attention.

Mattel is introducing 15 new looks for the male doll, giving him different skin tones, body shapes and hair styles. The makeover is part of the toy company's plan to make its dolls more diverse and appeal to today's kids. Barbie received a similar overhaul more than a year ago.

Ken will be sold in three body shapes: "slim," broad" and "original." He'll have modern hairdos, such as cornrows and man buns, and come in seven different skin tones. He'll also be sporting new fashions: think skinny ties, plaid shirts and graphic tees. Ken hasn't changed much since he was first introduced 56 years ago as Barbie's blue-eyed, chiseled boyfriend.

"We are redefining what a Barbie or Ken doll looks like to this generation," said Mattel's Lisa McKnight, who oversees the Barbie line.

Mattel Inc., based in El Segundo, California, says some of the new Ken dolls will be available for sale on its website Tuesday. All of them will be on store shelves by the holidays.

