RACISM

Kellogg's apologizes for brown janitor Corn Pop cartoon

EMBED </>More Videos

Kellogg's changes artwork after complaint of racist character (KTRK)

By
Kellogg's has issued an apology over the artwork on its new cereal boxes.

It's all because one person called the artwork on the back of the box racially insensitive. The drawings depict the corn pops as characters doing different things. But one man called out Kellogg's on Twitter saying the only brown corn pop is a janitor. He claims the drawings are teaching kids racism.

Kellogg's quickly apologized saying it didn't mean to offend anyone. And the company is now changing the artwork and will have the new boxes in stores soon.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyracismcereal
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RACISM
NAACP urges black travelers to avoid American Airlines
Cub Scout booted after tense conversation with senator
Pumpkins with racist symbols spark outrage in Coatesville
Parents want student kicked out for racist Snapchat rant
More racism
SOCIETY
Blind triplets make history as Eagle Scouts
Declassified JFK assassination files go public today
Family raffling tickets to help grandparents who lost home
NAACP urges black travelers to avoid American Airlines
More Society
Top Stories
JJ Watt to distribute $30 mil of Harvey funds to 4 charities
School counselor now charged with 2nd sex crime
HPD officer one of 100+ 'Johns' arrested
Parents charged in death of infant found rotting in swing
Driver dies after slamming big rig into restaurant
WHAT A GAME! Astros win Game 2 in extra innings
Looking for a new best friend? Check the runway
Verlander gives pep talk late in Game 2
Show More
Starbucks releases new 'Zombie Frap' for Halloween
HISD gives parents more options for school start times
LICE WARNING: Be careful trying on Halloween costumes
Yankees' Girardi out as manager after ALCS vs. Astros
Walgreens to stock life-saving Narcan drug
More News
Top Video
Parents charged in death of infant found rotting in swing
Starbucks releases new 'Zombie Frap' for Halloween
LICE WARNING: Be careful trying on Halloween costumes
HPD officer one of 100+ 'Johns' arrested
More Video