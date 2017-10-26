Kellogg's has issued an apology over the artwork on its new cereal boxes.It's all because one person called the artwork on the back of the box racially insensitive. The drawings depict the corn pops as characters doing different things. But one man called out Kellogg's on Twitter saying the only brown corn pop is a janitor. He claims the drawings are teaching kids racism.Kellogg's quickly apologized saying it didn't mean to offend anyone. And the company is now changing the artwork and will have the new boxes in stores soon.