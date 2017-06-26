SOCIETY

Houston Dash forward Kealia Ohai to miss remainder of season with injury

Kaelia Ohai, Team USA (KTRK)

Houston Dash forward Kealia Ohai will miss the remainder of the 2017 NWSL season with left knee injury, the team announced Monday.

"I'm devastated by the news, but also excited for this challenge," Ohai said. "Thank you to the fans for all of your kind words of support. It means so much to me. I will do everything in my power to get back on the field, better than ever."

Ohai also released a statement on Twitter.

The forward suffered the ACL sprain and medial meniscus tear in her left knee during the second half of Saturday's game against the Orlando Pride in Florida. Ohai scored two goals and tallied two assists for the Dash in 10 starts this season.

"The injury to Kealia is a big hit to the team, not only on the field but off the field due to the leader that she is. With her being the captain, you are losing a big piece of your team," interim head coach Omar Morales said. "We have to stay strong for her, push for her, win some games and build on the momentum from Saturday. We will keep her in mind because she has done so much for us this year."

Ohai is the final remaining member of the original Dash squad from 2014. The second overall pick in the 2014 NWSL Draft out of North Carolina, she has played in 72 games with 67 starts in her 4-year career. She holds the club records for games played, games started and goals scored at 21.

The Dash return to action on Wednesday, June 28 when they host the Boston Breakers on Pride Night. The match will be the second part of a Dynamo and Dash doubleheader, with the Dynamo's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match kicking off at 5:30 p.m. and the Dash match starting at approximately 8 p.m.

