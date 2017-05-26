Kale bouquet couple speaks about viral incident

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --After a tweet depicting their hilarious bouquet fail spread like wildfire across the internet, a local couple is telling their story to ABC13.
Jamarcus Guillory thought he was being a sweet boyfriend when he bought the bouquet for his girlfriend Jailyn Hernandez, but the "flowers" in question turned out to be purple kale.
ORIGINAL REPORT: Houston man buys girlfriend bouquet of purple kale instead of flowers
A photo of the kale bouquet has been retweeted tens of thousands of times on Twitter, and the internet has praised the gesture as sweet and well-intentioned.
"I was really thinking about her when I picked it up," Guillory said. "I thought, 'Man, she would like this!'"
Hernandez blamed the hilarious mix-up on Guillory's dislike for vegetables.
"I knew it was a vegetable because I'd seen it before and I cook. I was like, 'Uh...this is not a flower!'" Hernandez added. "I couldn't stop laughing!"
