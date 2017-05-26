WHAT'S TRENDING

Kale bouquet couple speaks about viral incident

EMBED </>More Videos

After their kale bouquet mix-up went viral, a local couple is speaking out. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After a tweet depicting their hilarious bouquet fail spread like wildfire across the internet, a local couple is telling their story to ABC13.

Jamarcus Guillory thought he was being a sweet boyfriend when he bought the bouquet for his girlfriend Jailyn Hernandez, but the "flowers" in question turned out to be purple kale.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Houston man buys girlfriend bouquet of purple kale instead of flowers
EMBED More News Videos

Jamarcus thought he was getting Jailyn some flowers...


A photo of the kale bouquet has been retweeted tens of thousands of times on Twitter, and the internet has praised the gesture as sweet and well-intentioned.

"I was really thinking about her when I picked it up," Guillory said. "I thought, 'Man, she would like this!'"

Hernandez blamed the hilarious mix-up on Guillory's dislike for vegetables.

"I knew it was a vegetable because I'd seen it before and I cook. I was like, 'Uh...this is not a flower!'" Hernandez added. "I couldn't stop laughing!"

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societybuzzworthywhat's trendingdistractionfoodHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Whoops! Houston man gives girlfriend bouquet of kale
WHAT'S TRENDING
Adorable twin baby horses are defying the odds
Exploding hairspray can shatters windshield
It's here: Houston nurse has a romper for males on the job
'Pirates of the Caribbean' wedding hits all the marks
More what's trending
SOCIETY
Adorable twin baby horses are defying the odds
Where to remember our fallen heroes this Memorial Day
Simple tips to better composting waste
Watch these elephants have fun in their pool
More Society
Top Stories
Teen charged in 69-year-old Humble woman's murder
Father charged in 3-month-old baby's death
Storms could interrupt holiday weekend by Sunday
10 lane closures on Memorial Day weekend
Cy-Fair special needs students' photo excluded from yearbook
Fidget spinner toys are hot, but they bring a risk
Parents upset over Katy ISD bus route changes
Show More
BARC drops cat adoption fees to only $1
Anti-Muslim Facebook posts outrage residents
Ariana Grande promises benefit concert for Manchester
WATCH: Before & after deadly hit and run in SE Houston
Teachers raise money for terminally ill teacher
More News
Top Video
Fidget spinner toys are hot, but they bring a risk
Adorable twin baby horses are defying the odds
Exploding hairspray can shatters windshield
Meet female scientists thriving in male-dominated field
More Video