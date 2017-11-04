SOCIETY

The newlyweds! Justin Verlander marries Kate Upton, according to reports

Justin Verlander marries Kate Upton, according to reports. (KTRK)

After winning the World Series, Astros pitcher Justin Verlander capped off a perfect week by marrying supermodel Kate Upton, People Magazine reported.

According to multiple reports, the two were married at a medieval church overlooking Tuscany's Montalcino valley.

Verlander, 34, and Upton, 25, missed the team's celebratory parade Friday in downtown Houston due to the impending nuptials.

After the Astros defeated the Yankees in the American League Championship Series, the couple were spotted sharing an intimate moment.
A special moment between Kate Upton and Justin Verlander.



The two got engaged in 2016 after dating on-and-off for three years.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander spotted out on the town
Astros star pitcher Justin Verlander and super model fiancee Kate Upton enjoy a quiet dinner at Tiny Boxwoods


