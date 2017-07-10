Join ABC13 for a Summer of Service to the community!

Volunteer
This summer, join Disney in a volunteer movement to make the world healthier, greener and stronger. Small actions add up to make a big impact! For volunteer tips and inspiration, visit Disney.com/BeInspired.
Apply for a $500 Summer of Service Grant
Now through September 30th, individuals ages 5-18 can apply for a $500 grant. That's free money to make a difference in your community! Select grantees will have a chance to be recognized by Disney, ABC, Freeform, or their local ABC station.
Grant applications can be submitted at www.YSA.org/BeInspired.
Looking for resources to help start a service project? Go to www.Disney.com/BeInspired.
Post on Social Media with Hashtag #SummerOfService
Share how you plan to make an impact this summer!
Sample post: This #SummerOfService, I will volunteer at my local library!
