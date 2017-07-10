Join ABC13 for a Summer of Service to the community!

Youth Service America (YSA) and Disney-ABC Television Group are teaming up this summer to inspire kids and families to make a positive impact in their communities.This summer, join Disney in a volunteer movement to make the world healthier, greener and stronger. Small actions add up to make a big impact! For volunteer tips and inspiration, visitNow through September 30th, individuals ages 5-18 can apply for a $500 grant. That's free money to make a difference in your community! Select grantees will have a chance to be recognized by Disney, ABC, Freeform, or their local ABC station.Grant applications can be submitted atLooking for resources to help start a service project? Go toShare how you plan to make an impact this summer!Sample post: This #SummerOfService, I will volunteer at my local library!