Join ABC13 for a Summer of Service to the community!

Youth Service America (YSA) and Disney-ABC Television Group are teaming up this summer to inspire kids and families to make a positive impact in their communities.

Volunteer
This summer, join Disney in a volunteer movement to make the world healthier, greener and stronger. Small actions add up to make a big impact! For volunteer tips and inspiration, visit Disney.com/BeInspired.

Apply for a $500 Summer of Service Grant
Now through September 30th, individuals ages 5-18 can apply for a $500 grant. That's free money to make a difference in your community! Select grantees will have a chance to be recognized by Disney, ABC, Freeform, or their local ABC station.

Grant applications can be submitted at www.YSA.org/BeInspired.

Looking for resources to help start a service project? Go to www.Disney.com/BeInspired.

Post on Social Media with Hashtag #SummerOfService

Share how you plan to make an impact this summer!

Sample post: This #SummerOfService, I will volunteer at my local library!

