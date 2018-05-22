SOCIETY

In their corner: J.J. Watt inspires Santa Fe shooting survivors' recovery

EMBED </>More Videos

J.J. Watt visited some of the Santa Fe shooting survivors, bringing them some much-needed joy. (KTRK)

By
SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
Although some of the Santa Fe shooting survivors are facing additional surgeries as they recover, they had 99 reasons to smile, thanks to Houston Texans star J.J. Watt.

The defensive end has spent the past day visiting survivors. That includes Chase Yarborough, one of the student's shot in Friday's attack at Santa Fe High School.

Chase's mom says Watt showed up to their home to comfort chase without any cameras or fanfare.

Watt's kindness was appreciated by family members and those in the community who aren't even fans of professional sports.

"I'm not a football fan really, but yeah, I am a fan of his because of the way he respects people, basically," said Clear Lake resident Tiffany Davis.

Watt also stopped by Clear Lake Regional Medical Center to visit student Clay Horn.

A picture from Horn's GoFundMe page shows his injured arm as he stands next to Watt. Horn could have more surgery Tuesday.

On Monday, Watt also visited with other families affected by the shooting and the staff taking care of those who were wounded.

EMBED More News Videos

J.J. Watt visits Santa Fe shooting survivors and nurses at hospital



Another student injured was Sarah Salazar. Salazar will need several surgeries to recover from her injuries.

Her aunt posted the picture Sarah took with Watt in the hospital.


"The fact that he wasn't seeking any sort of publicity shows what kind of a guy he is. That it was something he wanted to do for them, not for his benefit," said Clear Lake resident Tal Hammock.

Family members of the teenagers said that Watt treated them like family, finding out how they were and making them smile.

He also announced Friday that he would pay for the funerals of all the victims in the tragedy.

JJ Watt to pay for funerals of all Santa Fe HS victims
EMBED More News Videos

J.J. Watt to personally pay for funerals of all Santa Fe High School shooting victims

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyjj watthospitalschool shootingSanta Fe High School shootingschool violencegun violenceHouston Texanstexas newsSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Man wins $6 million in lottery in 6 months
J.J. Watt visits Santa Fe shooting survivors at hospital
US Postal Service issuing scratch-and-sniff stamps
2018 Latin Women's Initiative Luncheon
More Society
Top Stories
3 arrested in possible courthouse ATM crime ring
La Porte student arrested for threat against Lomax Jr High
Texas State Technical College closed Tuesday due to threat
6 school threats in one day across Houston area
Eye on the Gulf: Tropical development is possible
Sheriff reveals moment officers confronted Santa Fe HS gunman
Shooting victim's mother: "Know what your kid is doing"
Voting today? Get a free ride to the polls
Show More
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns its latest winner
And the next 'American Idol' is...
More than 300 jobs up for grabs at Big Rivers water park
Valedictorian forced to remove references to God from speech
Patricia Heaton looks to the future after 'The Middle'
More News