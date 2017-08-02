SOCIETY

Houston's Jennifer Lopez lookalike is the most convincing doppelganger you'll find

Meet Houston's very own Jennifer Lopez doppelganger. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, Instagram/jayfromhouston)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Who needs Jenny from the block when you have @JayFromHouston? One local Jennifer Lopez doppelganger is breaking the internet with her resemblance to the 'Love Don't Cost a Thing' singer.

Meet Janice Garay, who has racked up 134,000 followers on Instagram thanks to her breathtaking likeness to Lopez.

The resemblance is particularly striking when Garay, a fitness competitor, is photographed from the side; her dramatic cheekbones could easily be Lopez's, but Garay's arms are noticeably more jacked.



Garay's Instagram account is full of inspiration and body positivity.

"Ladies, let your hair down, take that makeup off and show off that natural beauty we all have! We are all beautiful in our own skin," Garay recently wrote to her followers.

The Brownsville native said she moved to Houston when she was six years old.

