SOCIETY

Jay Z addresses Texans owner Bob McNair's 'inmates' comments at concert

EMBED </>More Videos

Jay Z addresses Texans owner Bob McNair's 'inmates' comments at concert (KTRK)

ANAHEIM, California (KTRK) --
Rap mogul Jay Z took a few minutes during one of his shows to address the national anthem comments made by Houston Texans owner Bob McNair.

During the opening of Jay Z's 4:44 tour in Anaheim, California, on Oct. 27, he said "We've got so much further to go. The truth is we all believe in whatever you believe in. Whatever you believe in, we come from one source, which means we are all brothers and sisters at the end of the day."

McNair made headlines last week after a comment he said during a meeting between NFL owners and players over the widespread national anthem protest.

In a discussion over the business-related backlash of players' protests, McNair was quoted as saying, "We can't have the inmates running the prison."

McNair apologized in a statement Friday saying in part, " I regret that I used that expression. I never meant to offend anyone and I was not referring to our players."


McNair also met with the players Saturday morning and expressed regret and said that he wanted to answer their questions.

On Sunday before the Texans played the Seattle Seahawks, several Texans players kneeled to protest as a unit.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societysportsHouston Texanslive musicjay znational anthemprotestCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
10-year-old poses in Pennywise photo shoot
Saturday Extra
World Series streaker stopped during Game 5
Astros banner year stretches beyond the ballpark
More Society
Top Stories
Ex-Trump campaign manager to surrender in Russia probe
Who is former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos?
Houston, we're tired! Let's get through Monday together
World Series streaker stopped during Game 5
Girls detail how counselor allegedly molested them
Houston's AstroWorld closed on this day in 2005
Record lows smashed over the weekend
Fight over girl ends with 15-year-old boy shot
Show More
Astros banner year stretches beyond the ballpark
Court says Trump can't change transgender military policy
10-year-old poses in Pennywise photo shoot
Boy jumps from overpass, landing on and killing driver
Shipley's thinks Alex Bregman deserves all the donuts
More News
Top Video
Who is former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos?
10-year-old poses in Pennywise photo shoot
Court says Trump can't change transgender military policy
Make your meal a bit 'stranger' this Halloween
More Video