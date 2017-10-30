ANAHEIM, California (KTRK) --Rap mogul Jay Z took a few minutes during one of his shows to address the national anthem comments made by Houston Texans owner Bob McNair.
During the opening of Jay Z's 4:44 tour in Anaheim, California, on Oct. 27, he said "We've got so much further to go. The truth is we all believe in whatever you believe in. Whatever you believe in, we come from one source, which means we are all brothers and sisters at the end of the day."
McNair made headlines last week after a comment he said during a meeting between NFL owners and players over the widespread national anthem protest.
In a discussion over the business-related backlash of players' protests, McNair was quoted as saying, "We can't have the inmates running the prison."
McNair apologized in a statement Friday saying in part, " I regret that I used that expression. I never meant to offend anyone and I was not referring to our players."
Statement from Texans Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert C. McNair: pic.twitter.com/EXdwKZ4y4x— Texans PR (@TexansPR) October 27, 2017
McNair also met with the players Saturday morning and expressed regret and said that he wanted to answer their questions.
On Sunday before the Texans played the Seattle Seahawks, several Texans players kneeled to protest as a unit.
