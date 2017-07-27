SOCIETY

It's cool, it's hip, it's Thursday night bingo in the Heights

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Would you think we were crazy if we told you one of the coolest, funnest things to do in Houston is play bingo on Thursday nights at the old Czech Pokrok Lodge in the Heights area?

Well it's true. Playing bingo at the S.P.J.S.T Lodge has been a pop-culture sensation for years and it continues to grow in popularity. How popular? The doors open at 5:15 for 7 o'clock bingo, but by 6:30, sometimes earlier, the place has usually reached its maximum of 700 people and the doors are closed.

What makes it so popular? People from all walks of life, ranging from senior citizens to neighborhood folks to Heights yuppies fill the hall for beer, burgers and bingo. It has even become a place for singles to meet. Folks can bring their favorite bottle of wine or liquor and they can bring dinner, usually a pizza, or buy food and snacks at the hall.

If you are wondering what S.P.J.S.T means, it stands for Slovanska Podporujici Jednota Statu, Czech for Slavonic Benevolent Order of the State of Texas.

The lodge, which is dedicated to preserving the Czech culture and helping the community, opened its doors in 1965, but the Lodge's history in Houston goes back to 1911.

Most people who go there to play bingo, don't know the history of the lodge, they just like to have fun with their friends and play bingo.

Bingo prizes range from $110 for the simple games to $625 for the cover-all game. Bingo pads cost $5

You can bring wine and liquor but no other beverages. The lodge sells water, soft drinks and beer.

The lodge is located at 1435 Beall at 15th St., just west of the Heights.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
society
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Whata-surprise! Whataburger throws party for grandpa
Fort Bend Co. to host culture awareness class
Girl gets heartwarming cards after birthday party snafu
Mansion nail spa in Cypress announces grand opening
More Society
Top Stories
Bill Bailey, legendary voice of Houston rodeo, dies
Associate pastor accused of prostitution resigns
FBI: Man kills wife on cruise because she laughed at him
Rapper Z-Ro appears in court on assault charge
Harris County Sheriff's deputy found dead in home
Jeff Bezos is the new richest person in the world
Home builder charged with felony tied to Bellaire home
State Dept. warns travelers of possibly tainted alcohol
Show More
Remembering: The surprise hurricane of 1943
Man dies after spinning Ohio fair ride malfunctions
Ohio State Fair tragedy: Other major accidents on rides
Health Museum gets big-time national affiliation
Moving closer to Highway 288 toll lane reality
More News
Photos
Green Beret's father speaks about conviction of son's killer
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: William and Kate through the years
Pluto's icy plains revealed in new NASA video
More Photos