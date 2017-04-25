EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1814975" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Did you know that giraffes can run up to 35 mph?

For the second time in as many weeks, a baby giraffe was born at the Houston Zoo.On Monday morning, the zoo's giraffe, Asali, became a second-time mom when she gave birth to the herd's newest female Masai giraffe.As with her first-born, Gigi, Asali has been a cautious mother, the zoo said. The keeper and veterinary teams are closely watching over the pair to ensure the calf is nursing well and the mother-calf bond is strong.After a few days behind-the-scenes with her mother, along with Tyra and two-week-old Zindzhi, the new calf will make her public debut.On average, giraffe pregnancies last from 14 to 15 months. A newborn Masai giraffe calf typically weighs between 125 and 150 pounds at birth and measures approximately six feet tall.Giraffes are the tallest living terrestrial animals, with the average male standing at 17 feet tall and weighing 2,500 pounds. Females average more than 14 feet tall. The new calf weighs 148 pounds and is estimated to be 6 feet 6 inches tall.Over the last decade, the number of giraffes in the wild has dropped by 40 percent, with less than 80,000 giraffes remaining.The Houston Zoo is now home to seven Masai giraffes, one of the nine subspecies of giraffes.