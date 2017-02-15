A spokesperson for American Girl said on Tuesday that "A boy character has been a top request from fans for decades."
His name is Logan Everett, and his character plays drums for Tenney Grant, a girl trying to make it big in Nashville.
Logan has a couple of looks, including one with a T-shirt that says, "Play Loud" under an unbuttoned plaid shirt.
The figure will be up for sale starting Thursday and will cost $115.
