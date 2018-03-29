He makes a living covering the news and now he's on the news!The pictures of the incident tell the story.Bob Cyphers is an assignment editor, meaning he dispatches news crews to stories around the city of St. Louis, Missouri. He was leaving work Wednesday evening, when he saw several police cars and a lot of commotion in the parking lot.His SUV ended up in a sinkhole.As he got closer to where he'd parked his SUV, he realized everyone was gathered around a sinkhole that somehow opened up in the parking lot. It was his vehicle that had fallen in -- well, technically it wasn't even his."The worst part of it," Cyphers said. "It's my wife's car. This is the first time I've driven it to work over here. I need to call her. I just don't know what to say."In the end, the news wasn't so bad.Two tow trucks were able to pull Cypher's vehicle out of the sinkhole.There is still no word whether his wife will allow him to drive it to work again.