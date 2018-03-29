SOCIETY

Is that your car, sir? News station employee finds SUV in sinkhole

EMBED </>More Videos

TV station worker's gets vehicle stuck in sinkhole. (KTRK)

By
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KTRK) --
He makes a living covering the news and now he's on the news!

The pictures of the incident tell the story.

Bob Cyphers is an assignment editor, meaning he dispatches news crews to stories around the city of St. Louis, Missouri. He was leaving work Wednesday evening, when he saw several police cars and a lot of commotion in the parking lot.

His SUV ended up in a sinkhole.

As he got closer to where he'd parked his SUV, he realized everyone was gathered around a sinkhole that somehow opened up in the parking lot. It was his vehicle that had fallen in -- well, technically it wasn't even his.
"The worst part of it," Cyphers said. "It's my wife's car. This is the first time I've driven it to work over here. I need to call her. I just don't know what to say."

In the end, the news wasn't so bad.

Two tow trucks were able to pull Cypher's vehicle out of the sinkhole.

There is still no word whether his wife will allow him to drive it to work again.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societysinkholeviralu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Spider-Man stuns kids at Chick-fil-A after taking off mask
National Vietnam Veterans Day
SURPRISE! Man gets unexpected visit from boy while using restroom
High-flying motivation: Aldine ISD program helps students soar
More Society
Top Stories
Pasadena officer involved in shooting, police say
'Your child may be the next child,' HPD chief says
Harris County deputy arrested on child pornography charges
National Weather Service: EF-0 tornado hit in Brazoria Co.
San Jacinto River levels going down after flooding threat
School shooting suspect gets 'piles' of fan letters, donations
SKYEYE VIEW: Road and high water conditions after storms
Storms are gone, rivers and creeks are rising
Show More
Funeral held for Stephon Clark, man killed by Sacramento police
Biggest Chick-fil-A ever opens in NYC
Find out how you can help Dickinson animal shelter in need
Spider-Man stuns kids at Chick-fil-A after taking off mask
Russia to close US consulate and kick out diplomats
More News
Top Video
Pasadena officer involved in shooting, police say
Biggest Chick-fil-A ever opens in NYC
Harris County deputy arrested on child pornography charges
It's not just for kids anymore! Baytown seniors go on egg hunt
More Video