SOCIETY

Maya Angelou quotes: Inspiring words to mark her 90th birthday

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">''If you don't like something, change it. If you can't change it, change your attitude.'' (AP Photo/ Gerald Herbert)</span></div>
Wednesday marks what would have been the 90th birthday author and poet Maya Angelou.

Angelou, who died in 2014, left behind a legacy of words of wisdom that were simple but always powerful. Here's a look at just a few of them.

"If you don't like something, change it. If you can't change it, change your attitude."

"Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope."

"You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them."

"Try to be a rainbow in someone else's cloud."

"You may shoot me with your words,

You may cut me with your eyes,
You may kill me with your hatefulness,
But still, like air, I'll rise."

"We delight in the beauty of the butterfly but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve that beauty."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
society
SOCIETY
Are you 'intexticated' behind the wheel?
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
This baby's Selena-themed photo shoot will melt your heart
School girls kneel while performing national anthem
More Society
Top Stories
Car falls off overpass onto I-45 lanes below
Microburst winds tear apart hangar near Hobby Airport
MICROBURST: How it damaged hangar near Hobby Airport
Mark Zuckerberg to testify before lawmakers April 11
Thieves steal hair, wigs from beauty supply in SW Houston
YouTube shooter identified as disgruntled user of site
Woman accused of shooting man on FB Live appears in court
Firefighter helped save man's life in FB Live shooting
Show More
Victim's mother thinks Facebook Live shooting was intentional
8 months of construction closures on West Loop
'Pollen storm' caught on home surveillance camera
Lance McCullers Jr., Kate Upton show off dazzling WS rings
#TimmyStrong: Teen walks again after shielding friend's kids in crash
More News
Photos
Bus from Houston rolls over in Mexico, killing 1
School shooting suspect gets 'piles' of fan letters, donations
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
More Photos