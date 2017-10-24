SOCIETY

Inside Houston's swankiest hotel suites for World Series

Miya Shay takes you inside some of Houston's swankiest hotel suites for the World Series tonight at 10.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Good luck finding a hotel room downtown this week.

Hotels are booking up fast near Minute Maid Park for the World Series. But money talks.

Tonight we're taking you on a tour of some of the swankiest suites in the city, and wait until you hear what some high rolling World Series visitors are paying to stay here.

A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got all the World Series bases covered.

