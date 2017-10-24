Inside Houston's swankiest hotel suites for World Series

Good luck finding a hotel room downtown this week.Hotels are booking up fast near Minute Maid Park for the World Series. But money talks.Tonight we're taking you on a tour of some of the swankiest suites in the city, and wait until you hear what some high rolling World Series visitors are paying to stay here.Also, find out how the hotels are catering to these big spenders on Eyewitness News at 10 p.m.A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got