Initiative salutes hispanics in sports

HOUSTON --
Super Bowl week saw a Salute to Hispanics in Sports Entertainment and Business.

The Initiative provided recognition to Hispanics for their accomplishments both on and off the field.

The program aims to enhance the positive image of Hispanics by highlighting the community work being done by these professionals.

Congratulations to Ish Arabalos of The Coca Cola Company for being awarded Hispanic Business Leader.

The event was held at The Tejas Grill andSports Bar in downtown Houston.

Other awardees included: David Villa MVP MLS Hispanic Athlete Award, Cairo Santos Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Hispanic Athlete Award, and Henry Cejudo Olympic Gold medalist Wrestling.
