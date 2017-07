If you're in the mood to throw an ax, a new indoor facility will satisfy your need in southwest Houston.Sarah Sed opened Houston Axe Throwing on Larkwood Drive last month. The venue has two lanes and expansion is possible."Once you get the skill set of it down it isn't that difficult to do, so you really get good at it very fast," Sed said.In order to participate, you must be 18 or older and wear closed-toe shoes.