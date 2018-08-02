VIRAL VIDEO

Drake's 'In My Feelings' challenge takes on new heights with skydiving over California

EMBED </>More Videos

Two friends took the "In My Feelings" challenge to new heights while skydiving in Byron. (Credit: @erekosima43, @dashondixon / Instagram)

BYRON, California --
Two friends took Drake's "In My Feelings" challenge to new heights while skydiving in Byron, California.

RELATED: 'In My Feelings' challenge goes very wrong when man gets hit by car

Lawrence Erekosima posted video to his Instagram page showing him and his friend, Dashon Dixon, leaping from an airplane, then singing the whole way down.

Erekosima says they decided to go skydiving a week before the challenge came about and they came up with the idea shortly after. It only took one take.

So how did they get the timing right? Erekosima says they sang the song in their heads and then laid the track over it later.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyviral videoviralskydiverinstagrambuzzworthydistractionByron
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man gets hit by car doing viral dance challenge
VIRAL VIDEO
VIDEO: Man in suit drags unconscious man off train
Uh oh! Man proposes to Minnie while Mickey watches
Pizza deliveryman goes viral after showing off musical talents
Woman pulls gun out as teens brawl at Houston apartments
More viral video
SOCIETY
'Maine Sea Goddess' loses title immediately over photos
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More Society
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Show More
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News