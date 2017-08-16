SOCIETY

Hundreds of new shoes given to Houston students in need

Children at the Star of Hope Mission will start the school year off on the right foot after a very generous donation of shoes.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An act of generosity will mean hundreds of Houston students will return to class this school year with a new pair of shoes.

Children from the Star of Hope Transitional Living Center showed up today at Academy Sports + Outdoors for a day of fun and surprises.

In addition to enjoying crafts and refreshments, Tree of Hope volunteers helped the children pick out some new shoes.

This is the ninth year for the event, which was sponsored by the Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation of Houston, and hosted by Academy.

Ruth Githumbi, executive director of the Tree of Hope, said the experience is one some of these children never had.

"New shoes represent a boost in self-confidence, and we believe that self-confidence will help equip these kids to have the best school year they possibly can," Githumbi said.

