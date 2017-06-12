SOCIETY

Hundreds of bikers ride in honor of fallen Fresno County Sheriff's deputy

FRESNO, California --
Hundreds of Central Valley motorcyclists got together to raise money for Fresno County Sheriff's Sergeant Rod Lucas.

It was the inaugural Rod Lucas Poker Run, and bikers drove from Selma, Lemoore, Riverdale and Tranquility to celebrate Lucas' life.

Lucas was killed last October after another deputy's gun accidentally fired, shooting him in the chest. More than 300 motorcyclists participated in the fundraiser.

The event ended at City Park in Tranquility with music provided by Heavyfoot.

Money raised from the fundraiser will benefit the Fallen Deputies Scholarship Fund.
