Hundreds celebrate community and culture at Houston's Cinco de Mayo Parade

Cinco de Mayo Parade 2018 (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Families turned out in droves as LULAC District VIII presented the 25th Annual Cinco de Mayo Parade in downtown Houston Saturday morning.

The parade started at the corner of Hamilton and Texas, and featured marching bands, car clubs, floats, local celebrities and elected officials.

The Cinco de Mayo Parade is a family fun-filled event in celebration of our rich culture in the greater Houston area and in commemoration of the date the Mexican Army's unlikely victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862, under the leadership of General Ignacio Zaragoza.

Acompáñenos el sábado, 6 de mayo, a las 10 de la mañana, en el centro de Houston, para disfrutar juntos del colorido desfile anual del Cinco de Mayo, presentado por LULAC. El desfile iniciará frente al Parque Minute Maid y recorrerá las calles de Texas, Caroline y Preston. Este año nuestro Gran Marshal será el Superintendente Richard Carranza de HISD y nuestro Gran Marshal Honorario será la Princesa Elena de Avalor de Disney.

PHOTOS: The 2017 Cinco de Mayo parade in downtown Houston


The Mission of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is to advance the economic condition, educational attainment, political influence, housing, health and civil rights of the Hispanic population of the United States. For more information, visit www.lulacd8.org.
