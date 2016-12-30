HOLIDAY

How to say Happy New Year in 9 different languages
EMBED </>More News Videos

How to say "Happy New Year" in English, Spanish, French, Cantonese, Mandarin, Korean, Arabic, Persian and Armenian. (Shutterstock)

As 2016 ends, the whole world will ring in the new year with grand celebrations. But how do you say "Happy New Year" in different languages?

Watch the video above to learn how to say "Happy New Year" in 9 different languages, including English, Spanish, French, Cantonese, Mandarin, Korean, Arabic, Persian and Armenian.

Do you know how to say "Happy New Year" in another language? Let us know in the comments.
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldmexicochinamiddle eastsouth koreaeuropedistractionbuzzworthywatercoolereducationholiday
Load Comments
HOLIDAY
In memoriam: Musicians we lost in 2016
16 kid-friendly New Year's Eve activities
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
Santa wakeboards in flooded Australian park
More holiday
SOCIETY
Why we drop a ball (and other things) on New Year's Eve?
Teen surprised with letter confirming U.S. citizenship
In memoriam: Musicians we lost in 2016
16 kid-friendly New Year's Eve activities
More Society
Top Stories
Sources: Three killed in murder-suicide in burning home
Several Houston Frenchy's restaurants could close soon
N-word spray painted on home and burned out SUV
FDNY rescues Ryan Seacrest from stuck elevator in Times Square
Police: George Michael cause of death 'inconclusive'
Party violence ends in man's death near Baybrook Mall
Base jumper who crashed in Arizona rescued
Show More
Houston Texans playoff tickets on sale Friday
Family devastated after dog euthanized
Man allegedly sends ex homemade explosive
Children robbed at lemonade stand
Firefighter hurt while battling massive house fire
More News
Top Video
Sources: Three killed in murder-suicide in burning home
Family devastated after dog euthanized
Party violence ends in man's death near Baybrook Mall
Base jumper who crashed in Arizona rescued
More Video