CHRISTMAS

How early is too early to put up Christmas decor?

How early is too early to put up your Christmas decorations?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It started looking a lot like Christmas a couple of weeks ago with crews putting up holiday decor around the Houston area, but some people think it's too early since Thanksgiving hasn't even happened yet.

"Good Morning America's" Michael Strahan found out that ABC13's Samica Knight already put some of her Christmas decorations up, and he had a message for her.

"Samica, you know I love ya. You're awesome. You and Tom are awesome. But you put up your Christmas lights already. It's not even Thanksgiving. It's too early. Too early. Samica, you know better," Strahan said.

This brought up quite the discussion in the ABC13 newsroom. How early is too early to put up your Christmas decor?

Several people said that they have their decorations up, even their Christmas trees and lights around their house.

ABC13's Nick Natario has his house lit up with lights and his Christmas tree up.



If you see any in your neighborhood or would like to share your holiday set up, email news@abc13.com or use #ABC13Eyewitness.

