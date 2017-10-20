  • LIVE VIDEO Live streaming weather coverage from ABC13
ANTI-BULLYING

Social experiment shows most strangers doing nothing to stop bullying

EMBED </>More Videos

How Burger King is making a point about bullying (KTRK)

A lot is made about stopping bullying in schools.

Programs and ventures in recent years have shed light on embracing differences as well as examining the causes of bullying.

While bullying can happen anywhere, a point can be made when it happens in front of you in a public space.

Interestingly, Burger King is using its "Bullying Jr." social experiment to show others should speak up for those being bullied.

In a public service video, the fast food restaurant presents a group of kids in a bullying scenario inside a Burger King. The kids are secretly actors. Around them, patrons who are not in on the act look on as one of the teens pour a drink on the meeker child.

In the same realm, a worker, portrayed by an actor, is seen punching Whopper Jr. sandwiches. Patrons receive their orders only to find it pulverized. Only then do they stand up to the worker for "bullying" the sandwich.

Only 12 percent of customers in the experiment stood up for the bullied child, while 95 percent reported the "bullied" sandwich.

The experiment was made in conjunction with NoBully.org as part of National Bullying Prevention Month.

There are some ways to stand up to bullies when it happens in front of you.

Remember, when bullying goes unabated, bullies assume that this behavior is acceptable.

Speaking up for the bullied is easier said than done. First, find the courage to speak on behalf of the victims. The more people that side with the victim, the stronger the pushback.

Bystanders can also help by distracting the bully. You can get someone of authority involved, like a police officer or the manager of a business.

Support of the bullied is key. Let them know that you don't agree with what was said. Important of all, let them know that they are not alone.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societybullyinganti-bullyingburger king
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ANTI-BULLYING
Choose kindness to help stop bullying
Here's why your social media feed has turned purple
Anti-bullying advocate awarded in Friendswood
Parents face fines, jail time if their kids are bullies
More anti-bullying
SOCIETY
Choose kindness to help stop bullying
Panthers take center stage for Friday Flyover
So much fun fall stuff to do in Houston it's scary!
Alvin Marine surprises daughter in homecoming
More Society
Top Stories
Heavy showers to stick around today and into weekend
Teen cousins targeted in drive-by shooting
Driver accused of hitting girlfriend with truck arrested
Panthers take center stage for Friday Flyover
Man trapped in manhole for 9 days: "I chose to survive"
Dickinson residents must agree not to boycott Israel for aid
Teen charged in shooting death of Galveston hotel guard
UH police: Student sexually assaulted near stadium
Show More
Heights porch pirate makes off with Halloween decor
Oyster season threatened by effects of Harvey
Fans send prayers to Astros in Game 6
Dog loses interest in bomb sniffing, booted from CIA
Wooo! Flair, Drexler to join Astros pregame ceremonies
More News
Top Video
Whitney Mercilus talks injury and charity event
Dickinson residents must agree not to boycott Israel for aid
70 years later: WWII letters found in local library
Oyster season threatened by effects of Harvey
More Video