A lot is made about stopping bullying in schools.
Programs and ventures in recent years have shed light on embracing differences as well as examining the causes of bullying.
While bullying can happen anywhere, a point can be made when it happens in front of you in a public space.
Interestingly, Burger King is using its "Bullying Jr." social experiment to show others should speak up for those being bullied.
In a public service video, the fast food restaurant presents a group of kids in a bullying scenario inside a Burger King. The kids are secretly actors. Around them, patrons who are not in on the act look on as one of the teens pour a drink on the meeker child.
In the same realm, a worker, portrayed by an actor, is seen punching Whopper Jr. sandwiches. Patrons receive their orders only to find it pulverized. Only then do they stand up to the worker for "bullying" the sandwich.
Only 12 percent of customers in the experiment stood up for the bullied child, while 95 percent reported the "bullied" sandwich.
The experiment was made in conjunction with NoBully.org as part of National Bullying Prevention Month.
There are some ways to stand up to bullies when it happens in front of you.
Remember, when bullying goes unabated, bullies assume that this behavior is acceptable.
Speaking up for the bullied is easier said than done. First, find the courage to speak on behalf of the victims. The more people that side with the victim, the stronger the pushback.
Bystanders can also help by distracting the bully. You can get someone of authority involved, like a police officer or the manager of a business.
Support of the bullied is key. Let them know that you don't agree with what was said. Important of all, let them know that they are not alone.
societybullyinganti-bullyingburger king
