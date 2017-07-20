Houston's Top Tourist Attractions

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you're visiting our great city, here's a guide to help you do some exploring around town!
We asked ABC-13 viewers for their favorite places to visit in the city, and we put together the top 10 list.
The Museum District
The Houston Museum of Natural Science is a favorite among viewers! There you can enjoy an IMAX movie, visit the Planetarium, or take a stroll through the butterfly garden. HMNS is a part of the Houston City Pass, where you pay one price to visit five different attractions all over town. Don't forget! This weekend, all Bank of America and Merrill Lynch cardholders can get into a few Houston museums for free! Admission will be waived at The Children's Museum, Museum of Fine Arts, and the Houston Zoo Saturday and Sunday.
Kemah Boardwalk
Just 20 miles outside of downtown is the Kemah Boardwalk, a true tourist attraction. There are retail shops, restaurants, rides, and games galore! It's also a stop on the Houston City Pass, so you can use it there too!
Houston Zoo
The Houston Zoo is always a popular spot. The Zoo also has a new baby elephant to show off! The Zoo is also included in the City Pass if you're up for exploring the city this weekend!
Minute Maid Park
Root, root, root for the home team at Minute Maid Park! See one of the best teams in baseball!
Space Center Houston
Space Center Houston is another stop on the City Pass tour! If you're just headed here, book your tickets online before you go to save $3 per person.
Downtown Aquarium
The Downtown Aquarium is a great stop on the City Pass too! You can ride the ferris wheel or take a train ride around the grounds. On Saturdays, they have an event where kids can be a marine biologist for a day! How fun!
Galveston
There's always lots to do on the island. Hit the beach or go shopping in the Strand Historic District.
San Jacinto Museum of History
You can take a quick trip to the San Jacinto Monument or make a day out of it. The Battleship Texas is a popular exhibit! You can also walk the Battleground and relive the famous battle for Texas Independence.
Miller Outdoor Theatre
Pack a picnic and grab a blanket and head to Miller Outdoor Theatre. The best part about Miller Outdoor is that it's always free!
