Houston's Top Tourist Attractions

If you're visiting our great city, here's a guide to help you do some exploring around town!We asked ABC-13 viewers for their favorite places to visit in the city, and we put together the top 10 list.is a favorite among viewers! There you can enjoy an IMAX movie, visit the Planetarium, or take a stroll through the butterfly garden. HMNS is a part of the, where you pay one price to visit five different attractions all over town. Don't forget! This weekend, all Bank of America and Merrill Lynch cardholders can get into a few Houston museums for free! Admission will be waived at The Children's Museum, Museum of Fine Arts, and the Houston Zoo Saturday and Sunday.Just 20 miles outside of downtown is the Kemah Boardwalk, a true tourist attraction. There are retail shops, restaurants, rides, and games galore! It's also a stop on the Houston City Pass, so you can use it there too!The Houston Zoo is always a popular spot. The Zoo also has a new baby elephant to show off! The Zoo is also included in the City Pass if you're up for exploring the city this weekend!Root, root, root for the home team at Minute Maid Park! See one of the best teams in baseball!Space Center Houston is another stop on the City Pass tour! If you're just headed here, book your tickets online before you go to save $3 per person.The Downtown Aquarium is a great stop on the City Pass too! You can ride the ferris wheel or take a train ride around the grounds. On Saturdays, they have an event where kids can be a marine biologist for a day! How fun!There's always lots to do on the island. Hit the beach or go shopping in the Strand Historic District.You can take a quick trip to the San Jacinto Monument or make a day out of it. The Battleship Texas is a popular exhibit! You can also walk the Battleground and relive the famous battle for Texas Independence.Pack a picnic and grab a blanket and head to Miller Outdoor Theatre. The best part about Miller Outdoor is that it's always free!