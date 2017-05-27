SOCIETY

Fun in the sun: Houstonians take a dip in neighborhood pools

EMBED </>More Videos

Nearly all Houston neighborhood pools are now open.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, nearly all of the neighborhood pools operated by the Houston Parks and Recreation Department are now open.

The pools will be open from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. through Monday and will then reopen next Saturday, June 3, with full summer hours:
  • Alief (SwimWise): 11903 Bellaire, 77072
  • Agnes Moffitt: 10645 Hammerly, 77043
  • Beverly Hills: 9800 Kingspoint, 77075
  • Clinton: 203 Mississippi, 77029
  • Cloverland: 11800 Scott, 77047
  • Denver Harbor (Selena Perez): 1020 Gazin, 77020
  • DeZavala: 7521 Avenue H, 77012
  • Eastwood: 5000 Harrisburg, 77011
  • Emancipation: 3018 Emancipation, 77004
  • Finnigan: 4900 Providence, 77020
  • George T. Nelson (Yellowstone): 6900 LaSalette, 77021
  • Glenbrook: 8201 North Bayou, 77017
  • Greenwood: 602 Beresford, 77015
  • Hobart Taylor: 8100 Kenton, 77028
  • Inde Heights (SwimWise): 603 East 35th, 77022
  • Judson Robinson, Sr. (SwimWise): 1422 Ledwicke, 77029
  • Lincoln: 1048 Grenshaw, 77007
  • Love: 1000 West 12th St., 77008
  • MacGregor: 5225 Calhoun, 77021
  • Mason: 541 South 75 th, 77023
  • Memorial: 6402 Arnot, 77007
  • Moody: 3201 Fulton, 77009
  • Northline: 6911 Nordling, 77076
  • Oak Forest: 1400 Dubarry, 77018
  • Reveille: 7700 Oak Vista, 77087
  • Sagemont: 11507 Hughes, 77089
  • Schwartz: 8203 Vogue, 77055
  • Stude: 1031 Stude, 77009
  • Sunnyside: 3502 Bellfort, 77051
  • T.C. Jester: 4205 T.C. Jester, 77018
  • Tidwell: 9720 Spaulding, 77016
  • Townwood: 3403 Simsbrook, 77045
  • Tuffly (SwimWise): 3200 Russell, 77026
  • Westbury: 10605 Mullins, 77096
  • Wilson Memorial: 100 Gilpin, 77034
  • Windsor Village: 14441 Croquet, 77085


According to the city's website, the Sharpstown Park pool is closed due to mechanical issues.

Some locations also offer additional swim lessons and water fitness classes. For full event schedules, visit the city government's website.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societypoolsummerrecreationfun stuffHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Pool safety tips to keep your family safe
SOCIETY
Larger-than-life LEGO animals take over Houston Zoo
New brewery pays tribute to Pearland history
Kale bouquet couple speaks about viral incident
Adorable twin baby horses are defying the odds
More Society
Top Stories
Larger-than-life LEGO animals take over Houston Zoo
Storms could interrupt holiday weekend by Sunday
UK police release photo of concert bomber
HS principal comes out of retirement to make difference
Publicist says music legend Gregg Allman has died
ABC13's guide to the new & improved Levy Park
Make a splash this weekend with tons of fun events
Show More
METRO offering free rides for students this summer
Sisters place first and second in spelling bee
Pink pineapples have finally arrived
Keuchel returning as Astros host Orioles
Driver found dead with gunshot wound
More News
Top Video
Larger-than-life LEGO animals take over Houston Zoo
ABC13's guide to the new & improved Levy Park
Meet this week's wanted fugitives from Crime Stoppers
UK police release photo of concert bomber
More Video