HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, nearly all of the neighborhood pools operated by the Houston Parks and Recreation Department are now open.
The pools will be open from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. through Monday and will then reopen next Saturday, June 3, with full summer hours:
- Alief (SwimWise): 11903 Bellaire, 77072
- Agnes Moffitt: 10645 Hammerly, 77043
- Beverly Hills: 9800 Kingspoint, 77075
- Clinton: 203 Mississippi, 77029
- Cloverland: 11800 Scott, 77047
- Denver Harbor (Selena Perez): 1020 Gazin, 77020
- DeZavala: 7521 Avenue H, 77012
- Eastwood: 5000 Harrisburg, 77011
- Emancipation: 3018 Emancipation, 77004
- Finnigan: 4900 Providence, 77020
- George T. Nelson (Yellowstone): 6900 LaSalette, 77021
- Glenbrook: 8201 North Bayou, 77017
- Greenwood: 602 Beresford, 77015
- Hobart Taylor: 8100 Kenton, 77028
- Inde Heights (SwimWise): 603 East 35th, 77022
- Judson Robinson, Sr. (SwimWise): 1422 Ledwicke, 77029
- Lincoln: 1048 Grenshaw, 77007
- Love: 1000 West 12th St., 77008
- MacGregor: 5225 Calhoun, 77021
- Mason: 541 South 75 th, 77023
- Memorial: 6402 Arnot, 77007
- Moody: 3201 Fulton, 77009
- Northline: 6911 Nordling, 77076
- Oak Forest: 1400 Dubarry, 77018
- Reveille: 7700 Oak Vista, 77087
- Sagemont: 11507 Hughes, 77089
- Schwartz: 8203 Vogue, 77055
- Stude: 1031 Stude, 77009
- Sunnyside: 3502 Bellfort, 77051
- T.C. Jester: 4205 T.C. Jester, 77018
- Tidwell: 9720 Spaulding, 77016
- Townwood: 3403 Simsbrook, 77045
- Tuffly (SwimWise): 3200 Russell, 77026
- Westbury: 10605 Mullins, 77096
- Wilson Memorial: 100 Gilpin, 77034
- Windsor Village: 14441 Croquet, 77085
According to the city's website, the Sharpstown Park pool is closed due to mechanical issues.
Some locations also offer additional swim lessons and water fitness classes. For full event schedules, visit the city government's website.
