George HW Bush gets support from Houstonians after latest health issue (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Just shy of one week after Barbara Bush's death, President George H.W. Bush is now in the hospital with a blood infection.

Over the weekend, a heartbroken President Bush gazed at his beloved wife Barbara Bush's casket. Family members say he held her hand until the very end.

A day after burying his Barbara, President Bush was admitted to the hospital.

"There's a lot to be said for. I think they're lost without each other" said Houstonian Theresa Cruz.

Jeb Bush even made a joke at the funeral about his parents'' hospital stays last year.

"The last time Mom went to the hospital, Dad got sick on purpose just so he could be with her, that's my theory at least," Jeb joked.

A close friend of the Bushes, Charles Foster, says the two have always been a team.

"Always say President and Mrs. Bush," Foster said. "President Bush and Barbara and they were always together, never ever think of them separate. "

Houstonians are sending even more love to the former president, praying he pulls through.

"I know they were big Astros fans, hopefully, he can get better and make it into a game soon," said Tyler Halland.
