FREEDOM OVER TEXAS

Houstonians let freedom ring at Freedom Over Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands packed Eleanor Tinsley Park for Freedom Over Texas, Chauncy Glover reports.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Eleanor Tinsley Park was brimming with red, white and blue as Houstonians from all walks of life came out to celebrate the Fourth of July at Freedom Over Texas.

This year's headliners, country music chart topper Hunter Hayes and MTV Video Music Award winners DNCE, took the stage in front of a crowd of thousands in Eleanor Tinsley Park, with the downtown Houston skyline forming a picturesque backdrop behind concertgoers.



On three other stages around Buffalo Bayou Park, more than a dozen local and regional acts wowed the crowds with their Fouth of July best.

The night ended with a fireworks display for the ages accompanied by a patriotic soundtrack that kicked off with Lady Gaga's rendition of "God Bless America" from Super Bowl 51 in Houston earlier this year.



Throughout the event, visitors shared with ABC that which, in their minds, defines the land of the free and the home of the brave.

PHOTOS: Houstonians celebrate at Freedom Over Texas


"My favorite thing about America is that it's free," one visitor said.

"There's no place like America," another person declared.

EMBED More News Videos

Houstonians tell us their favorite things about America.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyFreedom over Texas4th of julyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Sights and sounds from Freedom Over Texas
FREEDOM OVER TEXAS
SkyDrone13 captures footage from Freedom Over Texas
Sights and sounds from Freedom Over Texas
What you can and cannot bring to Freedom Over Texas
Freedom Over Texas: Street closures and detours
More Freedom over Texas
SOCIETY
SkyDrone13 captures footage from Freedom Over Texas
Navy wounded warriors share what the fourth of July means to them
NASA astronauts show off patriotic spirit aboard the ISS
PHOTOS: Celebrating the Fourth of July
More Society
Top Stories
Sights and sounds from Freedom Over Texas
Woman beaten, stabbed in Hedwig Village home
HPD: 2 dead after drive-by shooting in Third Ward
Silver Alert issued for man with Parkinson's disease
PHOTOS: Celebrating the Fourth of July
Residents create pulley system after elevator stopped working
Bodies recovered in lake believed to be couple
Show More
Few cooling showers this week
Man fatally shot as he moves out of N. Harris Co apartment
Brain-eating amoeba found in 2 water systems
Casket with infant human organs found on street
Angry monkeys chase family visiting Florida state park
More News
Top Video
SkyDrone13 captures footage from Freedom Over Texas
HPD: 2 dead after drive-by shooting in Third Ward
Residents create pulley system after elevator stopped working
Bodies recovered in lake believed to be couple
More Video