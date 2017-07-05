FREEDOM OVER TEXAS

Houstonians let freedom ring at CITGO Freedom Over Texas

Thousands packed Eleanor Tinsley Park for Freedom Over Texas, Chauncy Glover reports.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Eleanor Tinsley Park was brimming with red, white and blue as Houstonians from all walks of life came out to celebrate the Fourth of July at CITGO Freedom Over Texas.

This year's headliners, country music chart topper Hunter Hayes and MTV Video Music Award winners DNCE, took the stage in front of a crowd of thousands in Eleanor Tinsley Park, with the downtown Houston skyline forming a picturesque backdrop behind concertgoers.

PHOTOS: Houstonians celebrate at CITGO Freedom Over Texas


On three other stages around Buffalo Bayou Park, more than a dozen local and regional acts wowed the crowds with their Fouth of July best.

The night ended with a fireworks display for the ages accompanied by a patriotic soundtrack that kicked off with Lady Gaga's rendition of "God Bless America" from Super Bowl 51 in Houston earlier this year.



Throughout the event, visitors shared with ABC that which, in their minds, defines the land of the free and the home of the brave.

"My favorite thing about America is that it's free," one visitor said.

"There's no place like America," another person declared.

Houstonians tell us their favorite things about America.


(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
