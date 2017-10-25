ABC13 & YOU

Houston Woman Magazine honors Lolita Guerrero

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div></div>
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Longtime Houston community leader and activist, Lolita Guerrero was awarded the Houston Woman Magazine's 11th annual HER Award.

This year's event was held at the Houston Junior League and recognizes Houston women who influence and inspire those around them and serve as role models.

Guerrero has advanced the Hispanic community through her volunteerism with LULAC where she was the first woman to serve as the Texas state director.

Her other volunteer roles include vice chair of the Harris County Appraisal Review Board, Houston Read Commission, National Census Bureau, Houston Business Council, Houston Grand Opera, Theater Under the Stars and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Proceeds from the event fund college scholarships for local female students.

Other recipients this year include Thelma Scott, Dani Grant, Jennifer Hohman, Liza Bailey, Margaret Kidd and Morag Watson.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyABC13 & YouawardwomenHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ABC13 & YOU
Ball HS dedicates Radio/TV Station to Anita Martini
'Hispanicize Texas' has the key to success
Bangladesh American Center lends hand to Harvey victims
Hundreds of students expected to Walk 2 Vote today
More ABC13 & You
SOCIETY
11-foot alligator removed from roadway
'Hispanicize Texas' has the key to success
Bangladesh American Center lends hand to Harvey victims
ABC13's Women of Distinction
More Society
Top Stories
Who is that mystery Astros fan?
Fats Domino, rock 'n' roll pioneer has died at age 89
Cold start, mild finish in Houston
Couple in Cadillac uses app to rob Kingwood residents
Astros send Verlander to mound for World Series Game 2
Curbside recycling to resume in November
Dog-sledding champ denies doping his dogs
4 changes to the Mega Millions that you need to know
Show More
2 killed on Grambling State campus
Texting while crossing street in Hawaii will cost you
Inside Houston's swankiest hotel suites for World Series
Canadian man fined for singing '90s dance tune in car
11-foot alligator removed from roadway
More News
Photos
Adorable newborn Astros fans appear on baseball cards
Where to find Kate Upton's Astros games outfits
Wings Over Houston takes flight!
PHOTOS: Fans fill MMP for Game 7 of ALCS
More Photos