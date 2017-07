In our Famoso segment, ABC13 Contributor Antonio Arellano speaks with U.S. Marine veteran Mark Perez, who is working to bring awareness about Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.Perez, who served in Iraq, has suffered from PTSD since 2009. He has launched a campaign called "Bold Motion" to raise money to assist organizations that help veterans.For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/Boldmotion/