SOCIETY

Houston tightly grips title of the most-stressed city in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

Feeling stressed? So is everyone else in Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Living in Houston certainly has its perks, with recent record real estate growth, relatively low cost of living, and access to quality healthcare and education. But, the perks come with a price.

A new study ranks Houston as the most-stressed city in Texas - and one of the highest in the nation.

The report, released by personal financial site WalletHub, compared 182 cities across four key stressors: work, financial, family, and health and safety. (Absent from the study is a maddening stressor, traffic.)

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHouston CultureMapstressmental healthfinancehealthHouston
SOCIETY
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
'Maine Sea Goddess' loses title immediately over photos
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
More Society
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News