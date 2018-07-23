Houston tightly grips title of the most-stressed city in Texas

Living in Houston certainly has its perks, with recent record real estate growth, relatively low cost of living, and access to quality healthcare and education. But, the perks come with a price.A new study ranks Houston as the most-stressed city in Texas - and one of the highest in the nation.The report, released by personal financial site WalletHub, compared 182 cities across four key stressors: work, financial, family, and health and safety. (Absent from the study is a maddening stressor, traffic.)