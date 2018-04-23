GEORGE H.W. BUSH

Houstonians showing support for George HW Bush after latest health issue

EMBED </>More Videos

George HW Bush gets support from Houstonians after latest health issue (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Just shy of one week after Barbara Bush's death, President George H.W. Bush is now in the hospital with a blood infection.

Over the weekend, a heartbroken President Bush gazed at his beloved wife Barbara Bush's casket. Family members say he held her hand until the very end.

A day after burying his Barbara, President Bush was admitted to the hospital.

RELATED: George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection day after wife Barbara's funeral

"There's a lot to be said for. I think they're lost without each other" said Houstonian Theresa Cruz.

Jeb Bush even made a joke at the funeral about his parents'' hospital stays last year.

"The last time Mom went to the hospital, Dad got sick on purpose just so he could be with her, that's my theory at least," Jeb joked.

RELATED: Timeline of George H.W. Bush's recent medical issues

A close friend of the Bushes, Charles Foster, says the two have always been a team.

"Always say President and Mrs. Bush," Foster said. "President Bush and Barbara and they were always together, never ever think of them separate. "

RELATED: George HW Bush's week winds from grief to latest hospital stay

Houstonians are sending even more love to the former president, praying he pulls through.

"I know they were big Astros fans, hopefully, he can get better and make it into a game soon," said Tyler Halland.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygeorge h.w. bushhealthinfectionHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
Barbara Bush's gravesite opens to public Monday in College Station
George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection
George HW Bush's week, from grief to illness
Timeline of George H.W. Bush's recent medical issues
More george h.w. bush
SOCIETY
Barbara Bush has fun in last literacy push before passing
Astros' Orbit is surprise guest at couple's wedding
Boys stop basketball game to kneel for passing funeral procession
Officials order couple to take down religious symbol from front yard
More Society
Top Stories
George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection
Timeline of George H.W. Bush's recent medical issues
George HW Bush's week, from grief to illness
Rockets score 50 points in 3rd quarter, crush Wolves
Barbara Bush has fun in last literacy push before passing
9 dead, 16 injured after pedestrians struck by van in Toronto
Astros' Orbit is surprise guest at couple's wedding
Judge indicted in alleged break-in of county clerk's office
Show More
New medical research center to bring 30,000 new jobs
Davidson internship allows you to ride and keep motorcycle
Suspect in deadly Waffle House shooting captured
Sister heard woman's murder over cell phone
Boys stop basketball game to kneel for passing funeral procession
More News