Houston seeking millions for Jones Plaza renovation

The city of Houston is hoping to raise millions to completely re-vamp Jones Plaza into a public green space.Houston Astros owner Jim Crane and his wife announced on Tuesday a donation of $1 million to the effort to revitalize the plaza, which is just blocks from Minute Maid Park.The $25 million proposal will bring more food options and a private event space to the area."I believe what Discovery Green has done for the east side of downtown, with its great diversity of performances and public art, the redesign of Jones Plaza will do not only for the Theater District but for the west side of downtown. It will be a game changer," asserted Mayor Sylvester Turner.Houston First is hoping to start the project in 2019, with an eye for a November 2020 debut.