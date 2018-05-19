SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

HPD chief says he's shed tears of sadness, pain and anger after Santa Fe HS shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

On Saturday, Chief of Houston Police gave a brief statement in regards to his Facebook post following the fatal Santa Fe High School shooting. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In the light of the fatal shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas, Houston's Chief of Police took to social media to express his strong feelings about the tragic incident and hopes that elected officials take action.

"Today I spent the day dealing with another mass shooting of children and a responding police officer who is clinging to life. I'm not ashamed to admit I've shed tears of sadness, pain and anger," stated Art Acevedo in his post.


Friday's shooting took a toll after 17- year-old Dimitrios Pagourtizs allegedly walked into Santa Fe High School and opened fire, killing 10 people. During the shooting, retired police officer and Santa Fe ISD police officer John Barnes was also injured.

Santa Fe High School Shooting Victims: Here's what we know
EMBED More News Videos

Heartbreak set in as the number of dead and wounded grew throughout the day Friday, including the loss of teacher's aide Cynthia Tisdale.



In the Facebook post, Acevedo added that he will continue to speak up and will stand up for what his heart and God commands him to do.

"This isn't a time for prayers, and study and inaction," he said. "It's a time for prayers, action and the asking of God's forgiveness for our inaction (especially the elected officials that ran to the cameras today, acted in a solemn manner, called for prayers, and will once again do absolutely nothing)."

Timeline of Santa Fe HS shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Here are how the events unfolded in the Santa Fe High School shooting.



Friday's shooting was the nation's deadliest such attack since the massacre in Florida that gave rise to a campaign by teens for gun control.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypolice chiefsocial mediafacebookHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
THE MISSING: People unaccounted for in Santa Fe
Family of alleged Santa Fe High School shooter issues statement
Local organizations host vigils following Santa Fe High School shooting
Galveston Co. Medical Examiners to conduct autopsy reports
Santa Fe ISD offers crisis intervention services after shooting
More Santa Fe High School shooting
SOCIETY
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Princess Charlotte and the kids of the royal wedding: Photos
The royal wedding reception: What guests ate
Princess Diana a major influence despite absence in royal wedding
More Society
Top Stories
Family of alleged Santa Fe High School shooter issues statement
22 injured after flash fire at plant near Pasadena
Santa Fe High School Shooting Victims: Here's what we know
10 dead, 13 injured in shooting at Santa Fe High School
Santa Fe HS students and staff permitted to pick up vehicles Saturday
What we know about the Santa Fe shooting suspect
Attorney: 'Don't rush to judgement' in Santa Fe shooting
Local organizations host vigils following Santa Fe High School shooting
Show More
Santa Fe ISD offers crisis intervention services after shooting
Galveston Co. Medical Examiners to conduct autopsy reports
JJ Watt to pay for funerals of all Santa Fe HS victims
THE MISSING: People unaccounted for in Santa Fe
Bomb technicians surround home near Santa Fe High School
More News