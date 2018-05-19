HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --In the light of the fatal shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas, Houston's Chief of Police took to social media to express his strong feelings about the tragic incident and hopes that elected officials take action.
"Today I spent the day dealing with another mass shooting of children and a responding police officer who is clinging to life. I'm not ashamed to admit I've shed tears of sadness, pain and anger," stated Art Acevedo in his post.
Friday's shooting took a toll after 17- year-old Dimitrios Pagourtizs allegedly walked into Santa Fe High School and opened fire, killing 10 people. During the shooting, retired police officer and Santa Fe ISD police officer John Barnes was also injured.
In the Facebook post, Acevedo added that he will continue to speak up and will stand up for what his heart and God commands him to do.
"This isn't a time for prayers, and study and inaction," he said. "It's a time for prayers, action and the asking of God's forgiveness for our inaction (especially the elected officials that ran to the cameras today, acted in a solemn manner, called for prayers, and will once again do absolutely nothing)."
Friday's shooting was the nation's deadliest such attack since the massacre in Florida that gave rise to a campaign by teens for gun control.