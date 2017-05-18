ABC13 & YOU

Houston park to receive $20,000 grant from 'Meet Me at the Park' campaign

Disney and the NRPA are working to get 16 communities around the country grants which can be used to improve parks.

Houston, along with more than a dozen other cities were chosen to receive grant money as part of the "National Meet Me at the Park" campaign.

The National Recreation and Park Association, including Disney Citizenship, Disney|ABC Television Group and ESPN announced the winners today.
The winners include:
  • Oak Forest Park in Houston, Texas
  • Kealing School Park in Austin, Texas
  • Ulumay Wildlife Sanctuary in Brevard County, Florida
  • Learning Gardens in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Welles Park in Chicago, Illinois
  • Walltown Park in Durham, North Carolina
  • Highway City Community Science Center in Fresno, California
  • W.A.T.E.R Program in Hartford, Connecticut
  • South Los Angeles Wetlands Park in Los Angeles, California
  • Gwen Cherry Park in Miami, Florida
  • Green Patch in New York, New York
  • Bill Frederick at Turkey Lake in Orlando, Florida
  • Philly Pump Track in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Greenagers Program in San Francisco, California
  • Carkeek Park in Seattle, Washington


The Meet Me at the Park initiative helps to revitalize and restore local parks and park programs.

In April during Earth Month, the public casted their votes and nominated to direct grant funding for park improvement projects that connect kids to nature, inspire healthy living and provide access to sports.

Of the 17 winners, 15 park projects were selected by popular vote and received a $20,000 grant to help make improvements or expand programs.

Winning projects include providing nature play areas for children, creating gardens for access to fresh fruits and vegetables, and upgrading tennis courts for better usage.

The voting public also nominated a 16th city to receive an additional grant, but due to overwhelming interest two cities were chosen by NRPA and Disney to receive $20,000 grants.

The winning city with the most write-in nominations was McAllen, Texas, and the second winning city with the most individual participants was Chesterfield, Virginia.

"Nearly 70,000 people participated in this year's Meet Me at the Park campaign, a record number, demonstrating a tremendous amount of support and enthusiasm for local parks nationwide," said Lori Robertson, NRPA director of conservation. "Many children and families in need will benefit from this campaign, which was made possible by the generosity of The Walt Disney Company. We want to thank them for helping us give back to the communities our members so proudly support."

Winning projects will begin this summer, and volunteers from Disney, Disney|ABC Television Group and ESPN will lend their time to help bring projects to life.

For more information please visit www.Disney.com/BeInspired or www.NRPA.org/BeInspired

Don't forget to tag your "parkies" @NRPA (Instagram), @NRPA_News(Twitter) & @ABCBeInspired! #MeetMeAtThePark

Related Topics:
societyABC13 & Yourecreationsportsnaturechildren's healthhealthfamilyHouston
