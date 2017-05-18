Oak Forest Park in Houston, Texas

Kealing School Park in Austin, Texas

Ulumay Wildlife Sanctuary in Brevard County, Florida

Learning Gardens in Charlotte, North Carolina

Welles Park in Chicago, Illinois

Walltown Park in Durham, North Carolina

Highway City Community Science Center in Fresno, California

W.A.T.E.R Program in Hartford, Connecticut

South Los Angeles Wetlands Park in Los Angeles, California

Gwen Cherry Park in Miami, Florida

Green Patch in New York, New York

Bill Frederick at Turkey Lake in Orlando, Florida

Philly Pump Track in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Greenagers Program in San Francisco, California

Carkeek Park in Seattle, Washington

Houston, along with more than a dozen other cities were chosen to receive grant money as part of the "National Meet Me at the Park" campaign.The National Recreation and Park Association, including Disney Citizenship, Disney|ABC Television Group and ESPN announced the winners today.The Meet Me at the Park initiative helps to revitalize and restore local parks and park programs.In April during Earth Month, the public casted their votes and nominated to direct grant funding for park improvement projects that connect kids to nature, inspire healthy living and provide access to sports.Of the 17 winners, 15 park projects were selected by popular vote and received a $20,000 grant to help make improvements or expand programs.Winning projects include providing nature play areas for children, creating gardens for access to fresh fruits and vegetables, and upgrading tennis courts for better usage.The voting public also nominated a 16th city to receive an additional grant, but due to overwhelming interest two cities were chosen by NRPA and Disney to receive $20,000 grants.The winning city with the most write-in nominations was McAllen, Texas, and the second winning city with the most individual participants was Chesterfield, Virginia."Nearly 70,000 people participated in this year's Meet Me at the Park campaign, a record number, demonstrating a tremendous amount of support and enthusiasm for local parks nationwide," said Lori Robertson, NRPA director of conservation. "Many children and families in need will benefit from this campaign, which was made possible by the generosity of The Walt Disney Company. We want to thank them for helping us give back to the communities our members so proudly support."Winning projects will begin this summer, and volunteers from Disney, Disney|ABC Television Group and ESPN will lend their time to help bring projects to life.For more information please visitorDon't forget to tag your "parkies"