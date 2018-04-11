Houston once again ranks among America's best places to live

HOUSTON --Once again, U.S. News & World Report has named Houston one of the best places to live in the U.S. Last year, H-Town appeared at No. 20 on the list; for 2018, the Bayou City ranks 26th.
The publication describes Houston this way: "The Houston metro area attracts people with an entrepreneurial spirit and those who want to work at some of the country's largest companies. Not only is Houston the hub of the oil and gas industries, but it's also a major center of manufacturing and health care."
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Houston isn't the only Lone Star city to nab a spot on the list. In fact, Austin takes the No. 1 spot for the second year in a row. San Antonio appears at No. 14 on U.S. News & World Report's Best Places to Live report card for 2018, followed by Dallas-Fort Worth, at No. 18.
