An American who was arrested during a protest in Vietnam last month is finally home.William Nguyen, from Houston, was arrested June 10 during protests in the southern commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City against a proposed law on special economic zones that many say would benefit Chinese investors.Video surfaced of Nguyen beaten and detained. His family quickly took to social media and reached out to lawmakers to help find him.Nguyen's story went viral, and lawmakers began reaching out to the Vietnamese government to help free him.AVietnamese court has convicted Nguyen of disturbing public order, but since he admitted to the violation, the court gave him a lenient sentence.Nguyen's family spent some time in Singapore, where the Yale alum was currently studying public policy, before finally arriving in Houston Friday.Nguyen and his family arrived at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, happy to reunite with his other relatives.Nguyen shyly addressed the media and discussed his experience in Vietnam jail.He says he's thankful for everyone who worked to bring him home.