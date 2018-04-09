SOCIETY

Houston looks forward and to the past at 'Domecoming'

EMBED </>More Videos

Houstonians who grew up with the Astrodome brought their children to help enjoy the stadium one last time. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
For many fans, the '8th Wonder of the World' hasn't lost its wonder.

The memories housed under the massive dome brought thousands of people out to celebrate Domecoming and catch a glimpse of the old venue before it's transformed.

Many fans were bringing out their children, who've never been inside.

"I was a little kid," fan Jon Hernandez said. "I think it's going to bring back a lot of nostalgic feelings and just some good memories."

"We watched it being built, like I tell him, my dad used to say, 'Why are they building it out there in the middle of nowhere?'" Houstonian Laurie Miller remembered.

WATCH: Inside the $105 million Astrodome renovation
EMBED More News Videos

$105 MILLION: Here's how leaders will pay for the Houston Astrodome renovation.



Even sports stars who played here came to say farewell.

Dan Pastorini, who played for the Houston Oilers, and former Astros player Jimmy Wynn met up on the field.

"We've been here when you couldn't hear yourself think, when you are standing down here on the field," Pastorini said.

"This brings back old memories," Wynn said.

It was the memories that led many to fight to save the Astrodome, including Harris County Judge Ed Emmett

"From east Texas, you come in here and you look and you're getting a tour of this place, and it's just one of those golly gee moments," Emmett said.

Harris County approved a $105 million plan to convert the Astrodome into an event center. Construction is set to start in October.

Leaders may be focused on the building's future.

"We can create something here that is not just a memory, but we can create something here that would generate revenue."

For fans, this event however was focused squarely on the past.

TIMELINE: Astrodome then 'til now
EMBED More News Videos

TIMELINE: the saga of the Astrodome

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyastrodomepartyeventsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
After cancer battle, couple tries to win 'wedding of a lifetime'
Construction workers stumble upon human remains in Sugar Land
From felon to filmmaker: Convict now trying to change lives
SPONSORED: Check This Out April '18 - Palais Royal
More Society
Top Stories
Teen girl allegedly tried to pay for marijuana with fake money
Construction workers stumble upon human remains in Sugar Land
Man shot on Facebook Live making 'remarkable' progress, family says
Family of man killed at restaurant no strangers to tragedy
How the Astrodome renovation will be paid for
Pastor reacts after church bus chase hits national TV
Ex-deputy and husband want deadly Denny's fight trial moved
Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher looks ahead to spring game
Show More
Spa worker charged with prostitution wanted by deputies
'Peeping Tom' caught watching man sleep inside his home
Man allegedly grazed in road rage shooting on 249
Celebrities you didn't know were born in Houston
Houston animal shelter facing increase in distemper cases
More News