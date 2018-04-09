Houston looks forward and to the past at 'Domecoming'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --For many fans, the '8th Wonder of the World' hasn't lost its wonder.
The memories housed under the massive dome brought thousands of people out to celebrate Domecoming and catch a glimpse of the old venue before it's transformed.
Many fans were bringing out their children, who've never been inside.
"I was a little kid," fan Jon Hernandez said. "I think it's going to bring back a lot of nostalgic feelings and just some good memories."
"We watched it being built, like I tell him, my dad used to say, 'Why are they building it out there in the middle of nowhere?'" Houstonian Laurie Miller remembered.
Even sports stars who played here came to say farewell.
Dan Pastorini, who played for the Houston Oilers, and former Astros player Jimmy Wynn met up on the field.
"We've been here when you couldn't hear yourself think, when you are standing down here on the field," Pastorini said.
"This brings back old memories," Wynn said.
It was the memories that led many to fight to save the Astrodome, including Harris County Judge Ed Emmett
"From east Texas, you come in here and you look and you're getting a tour of this place, and it's just one of those golly gee moments," Emmett said.
Harris County approved a $105 million plan to convert the Astrodome into an event center. Construction is set to start in October.
Leaders may be focused on the building's future.
"We can create something here that is not just a memory, but we can create something here that would generate revenue."
For fans, this event however was focused squarely on the past.
