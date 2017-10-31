SOCIETY

Houston law firm offering free rides on Halloween

Law firm offering free rides during Halloween night. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you are planning to party this Halloween night, one Houston law firm wants to make sure you have a safe ride home.

Sutliff & Stout will pay for your Uber, Lyft, or taxi from 5 p.m. Halloween night until 10 a.m. November 1, up to $30.

Just mail your receipt within seven days, along with a copy of your driver's license and the firm will reimburse you via PayPal.

The law firm has paid for free taxi or Uber rides during past holidays, and says they are doing it because they see the consequences of drinking and driving.

The firm represent clients like Brandon Patterson, who we told you about on Eyewitness News. He was severely injured after being hit by a drunk driver after a holiday party.

Mail the receipts to:
No DWI Free Holiday Rides
Sutliff & Stout, PLLC
550 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 530
Houston, Texas 77027

Check out My Texas Injury Lawyers for more information.

