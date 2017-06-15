FLINT VIDEO

23 cadets in Houston Fire Department 2017 graduating class

HOUSTON, Texas --
After extensive training, the Houston Fire Department cadets have finally made it to the finish line.

On Thursday, 23 cadets will graduate from the Houston Fire Department Training Academy, they received their "Certified Firefighter/EMT" certificate. For the last 90 days, cadets have reported to Houston Community College Central Campus for training.

The class was made up of cadets who are State of Texas Firefighters and Texas Department of State Health Services EMT Basic or higher.

Congratulations cadets!
