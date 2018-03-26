  • LIVE VIDEO Houston murder-for-hire trial
Houston family makes lasting memories in Toys 'R' Us photo shoot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston family is showing that no matter how old you are, you will forever be a Toys "R" Us kid.

Erin Mitchell shared photos of her family on Facebook with her kids making lasting memories in a Toys "R" Us store in Willowbrook.

Mitchell said that the toy store has always been a big part of her generation's childhood.

"There was no where else you could go to see aisle after aisle of toys, games, everything a kid could want. We all imagined being able to hop into a Power Wheels and ride around the store passing the Lego aisle, picking up Barbies and G.I. Joes to ride in the seat with you. Every kid wanted to jump into the pit of stuffed animals and take a spin on a sparkly new bike," Mitchell told ABC13.



After the announcement that Toys "R" Us would be closing all its stores, Mitchell decided to plan a last minute photo shoot.

"I realized these were memories my children wouldn't get to experience," Mitchell said.

She contacted the manager at the Willowbrook location and he let them come into the store on Sunday for a fun photo session among the toys.

She said it was only 24 hours between coming up with the idea and making it happen, but she was happy it came together.

"My kids had the opportunity to do all the things I had wished I could do as a kid, and we now have those memories to look back on. While I know the world is changing, you just don't get the same feeling when you scroll through an online toy list. We'll miss Toys R Us, but now we can share our love with future generations through our images," Mitchell said.

Mitchell is encouraging you to share your Toys "R" Us memories on her Facebook page.
