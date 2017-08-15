SOCIETY

Houston dad completes walk to Austin to highlight child support cases

EMBED </>More Videos

Gabriel Cornejo's march on Austin ended today at noon after two trips to the hospital. (KTRK)

By
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
A long Houston-to-Austin walk is over for a local father trying to raise awareness to child support cases like his.

Gabriel Cornejo left the Houston Civil Courthouse last Friday morning. He made it to the State Capitol in Austin about noon today. He was hospitalized twice for dehydration along his walk.

As you may recall, Texas courts say Cornejo owes nearly $65,000 in child support from a 2003 order despite recent DNA tests proving he is not the child's father.

Minutes after he finished his walk, Cornejo told ABC13, "It was definitely a tough challenge, but it was not about me proving anything as a person. It's about me proving to the state that we are strong, we are here and how important the issue is."

With the walk over, Cornejo is due back in court later this month hoping to persuade a judge to take a new look at his case.

Dad fighting wrongful child support begins 165-mile walk
EMBED More News Videos

Man disputing $65K child support charge begins march from Houston to Austin

Court claims man who isn't father of child still owes child support payments
EMBED More News Videos

Court claims man who isn't father of child still owes child support payments.

Man's fight isn't over in $65,000 child support case for child that isn't his
EMBED More News Videos

Gabriel Cornejo's story of being told by a court to pay $65,000 for a child that DNA proves isn't his is a story that is now making headlines worldwide.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
societychild supporttexas newsHoustonAustin
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Debate rising over future of Confederate statue in Houston
Texans cheerleaders visit Texas Children's Hospital
Simone Askew is 1st black woman to lead W. Point cadets
Tattoo parlor lets gumball machine choose your design
More Society
Top Stories
Video shows gunfire erupt at Lowe's parking lot in Conroe
Teen in Amber Alert and male suspect in custody
Debate rising over future of Confederate statue in Houston
Trump renews view: Virginia blame on 'both sides'
Pack of wild dogs rip into family's SUV in Bellaire
SKETCH: Suspect attacked teen on jogging trail
Father dies after violent crash on Hwy 290 in Waller
Woman searching for dog after car accident near Hobby
Show More
Texans cheerleaders visit Texas Children's Hospital
HISD says 'glass half full' when it comes to ratings
Willowridge HS to remain closed until September
High school basketball brawls close Chicago arena
Simone Askew is 1st black woman to lead W. Point cadets
More News
Top Video
On the market: Take a look inside Chris Paul's LA home
Woman searching for dog after car accident near Hobby
Pack of wild dogs rip into family's SUV in Bellaire
Debate rising over future of Confederate statue in Houston
More Video