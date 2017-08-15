EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2296040" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man disputing $65K child support charge begins march from Houston to Austin

A long Houston-to-Austin walk is over for a local father trying to raise awareness to child support cases like his.Gabriel Cornejo left the Houston Civil Courthouse last Friday morning. He made it to the State Capitol in Austin about noon today. He was hospitalized twice for dehydration along his walk.As you may recall, Texas courts say Cornejo owes nearly $65,000 in child support from a 2003 order despite recent DNA tests proving he is not the child's father.Minutes after he finished his walk, Cornejo told ABC13, "It was definitely a tough challenge, but it was not about me proving anything as a person. It's about me proving to the state that we are strong, we are here and how important the issue is."With the walk over, Cornejo is due back in court later this month hoping to persuade a judge to take a new look at his case.