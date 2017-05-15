SOCIETY

Houston business owners could win thousands

Details on a competition in Houston that could earn a lucky business owner thousands of dollars to upgrade his or her business. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The competition is sponsored by Wells Fargo and focuses on minority neighborhoods in Third Ward, the East End and Near Northside.

The competition is sponsored by Wells Fargo and focuses on minority neighborhoods in Third Ward, the East End and Near Northside. The program is designed to help spur economic development in those communities. Wells Fargo's Glynda McGinnis says the winning business will earn a $25,000 award. Three other finalists will get $10,000. The deadline to apply is May 31. To find out who is eligible, click here.
