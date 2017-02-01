SOCIETY

HOT OR NOT? Parties looking to admit the beautiful

Some promoters are taking an unconventional approach to filling their Super Bowl parties.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
For clubs in downtown Houston, Super Week might just be one of the biggest parties of the year -- but some parties are so exclusive that your admission could depend on your looks.

Take Karma, a third party hired to handle the guest list for the famous Maxim party. Karma's vetting includes examining applicants' Facebook profiles. You're either denied access, or you make the cut and can pay to get in.

Or, if you're lucky, you can get in for free.

On its website, Karma says Maxim is granting sponsored tickets to "qualifying and beautiful stylish people."

But not everybody is on board with that approach.

"I'm supermodel status, but I don't agree with that," one visitor to downtown told ABC13 in an interview.
Houston
