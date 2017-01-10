VETERAN

Air Force grants honorable discharge to 91-year-old gay veteran

NEW HAVEN, CT --
A 91-year-old veteran who was dismissed from the U.S. Air Force as "undesirable" in 1948 because he is gay has had that discharge status changed to "honorable."

The move by the Air Force comes in response to a lawsuit filed in November by H. Edward Spires of Norwalk, Connecticut, who served from 1946 to 1948 as a chaplain's assistant, earning the rank of sergeant.

Spires was forced out of the military in 1948 after an investigation into his sexual orientation.

Spires' attorneys said he was originally denied the discharge upgrade after the repeal of the Don't Ask, Don't Tell policy in 2010 because the Air Force said his records had likely been lost in a 1973 fire.

See also: Rebuilding Houston Together comes to the rescue of 97-year-old veteran

The Air Force Board for Correction of Military Records informed Spires on Friday that the honorable discharge had been approved by the Air Force Review Boards Agency.

Spires' attorneys have said he is in poor health and would like a military funeral, which the upgrade makes possible.

"The idea that this man of faith who served dutifully as a chaplain's assistant in the armed forces, who built a life and a career that has brought joy to those around him, would leave this earth considered undesirable in the eyes of his country, it's unthinkable," Spires' husband, David Rosenberg, said during a briefing on the case at the Yale Law School in November.

Spires' case also was championed by U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., who said Monday that the Air Force's decision "corrects an incredible injustice."
Related Topics:
societyair forcemilitaryveteranu.s. & worldConnecticut
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
VETERAN
Veteran celebrates 104th birthday
Veteran fatally shot in SE Houston
Houston celebrates our American heroes
Chili's removes manager who took away vet's meal
More veteran
SOCIETY
Homes in historic Heights community get makeover
Incredible triple rainbow appears during mom's photo shoot for second rainbow baby
Cancer survivor's amputated foot is Instagram's newest star
Eat green at Liberty Kitchen at The Treehouse
More Society
Top Stories
Dylann Roof sentenced to death for killing church members
Man gets prison for hit and run that killed minister and wife
Suspect charged with murder for killing over tennis shoes
Mother wanted for beating and choking child
Civil case dismissed against Dayton-area animal rescue
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie reach divorce pact
Homes in historic Heights community get makeover
Show More
Harris County deputy accused of obscenity
Wife accused of framing husband's ex-gf in 'rape fantasy' plot
Man gets $128 ticket for warming car in driveway
Bald eagle euthanized after being shot in Anahuac area
Amazing video of weather around the world
More News
Photos
SUV goes for unexpected swim in pool
Homes in historic Heights community get makeover
Cancer survivor's amputated foot is Instagram's newest star
PHOTOS: Who's playing Rodeo Houston this year?
More Photos