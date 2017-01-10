SOCIETY

Volunteers help spruce up homes in historic Heights community

The usually quiet Independence Heights neighborhood in north Houston was filled with a little more noise than usual on a Tuesday afternoon as hundreds of people worked to give back to a community with a rich history.

More than 340 volunteers for Rebuilding Together Houston and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene Realtors broke out their hammers, paint brushes and power tools to help spruce up homes for senior citizens.

Volunteers spent all day painting, cleaning up yards and fixing issues on the exterior of six homes in the community. They are much-needed improvements for residents whose homes are a significant part of their lives and where they came from.

"They're repairing the homes of elderly folks in Independence Heights who need it. There's not a lot 80-year-olds I know who can jump on a ladder and do some home repairs on their own," Rebuilding Together's Julie Mintzer said.

Rebuilding Together is an organization that provides free repairs and renovation programs for elderly, low-income, disabled and veteran homeowners in need.
