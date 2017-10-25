ABC11 TOGETHER

Wake Forest Home Depot manager surprises mom of wheelchair-enabled son, pays for Halloween costume supplies

EMBED </>More Videos

A Home Depot manager in Wake Forest picked up the bill for a wheelchair-enabled boy's Halloween costume. (WTVD)

By
WAKE COUNTY --
A Home Depot manager in Wake Forest picked up the bill for a wheelchair-enabled boy's Halloween costume.

Aimee Mcilroy posted about the generous act on her Facebook page.

Thousands have liked the post and hundreds have commented praising Valerie Baker's, the Home Depot employee's, kindness.

Mcilroy thought it was kind enough that Baker unboxed a refrigerator to get the cardboard they needed to create an elaborate costume for Jackson's wheelchair, but that wasn't all.

"We walked around the store trying to find things to make Jack's costume, and by the time we got to the end, she took us up to the register and took care of the whole entire bill," Mcilroy said.

"It helped me to help her help her son," Baker said.

Jackson has a unique neurological disorder that's caused a processing delay and other complications, but it does not stop his big personality.

It caught Baker's attention right away, and it was her respect and patience for the 7-year-old that his mother was grateful for most of all.

"She pretty much instantly had a connection with him, which is really magical if you take the time," Mcilroy said.

"Jack, you are an amazing young man," Baker said. " Please come see us at the store. Bring your car, and we'd love to help you and your family."

Mcilroy's post about Baker's kindness sparked a new partnership, as Baker hopes to bring Home Depot workshops to other kids in Jackson's class.

"Just to see the small act go this far, imagine if we all took one step forward every day," Baker said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyabc11 togetherhalloweengood samaritanbuzzworthydisabilityfacebookWake Forest
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ABC11 TOGETHER
Choose kindness to help stop bullying
Sick infant gets new heart
More abc11 together
SOCIETY
Houston Zoo animals are ready to #EarnHistory
Cheeto, Chanel-clad locals vying for fame on Live
Canadian man fined for singing '90s dance tune in car
11-foot alligator removed from roadway
More Society
Top Stories
Brother of Vegas shooter suspected of child porn
Who is that mystery Astros fan?
Curbside recycling to resume in November
Fats Domino, rock 'n' roll pioneer has died at age 89
Houston could see record cold weather by the weekend
Amazon offers to put your stuff inside your house
Cheeto, Chanel-clad locals vying for fame on Live
Fans take Astros pride up another level
Show More
Couple in Cadillac uses app to rob Kingwood residents
Astros send Verlander to mound for Game 2
Dog-sledding champ denies doping his dogs
4 changes to the Mega Millions that you need to know
2 killed on Grambling State campus
More News
Top Video
Cheeto, Chanel-clad locals vying for fame on Live
Curbside recycling to resume in November
Amazon offers to put your stuff inside your house
Dog-sledding champ denies doping his dogs
More Video