Holiday celebrations collide for weekend fun in Houston

Looking for some fun events close to home this weekend? Look no further!Sugar Land Auditorium7:30 p.m.The Houston Symphony Jones Hall8:00 p.m.The Houston Museum of Natural ScienceDuring regular museum hoursWaller County Fairgrounds, Hempstead10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.Quintero Theatre, University of Houston8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.NRG Center10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.Horseshoe Bay Resort, Horseshoe Bay, TX6:00 p.m.The 140 Air Terminal Museum, Houston7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.The MATCH Midtown8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Miller Outdoor Theatre7:30 p.m.Discovery Green Avenida HoustonThe Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.Armand Bayou Nature Center10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.George Ranch Historical ParkSugar Land Auditorium3:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.8203 Millennium Forest Drive, The Woodlands9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.Molly Ann Smith Plaza, Hermann Park8:00 a.m.The Houston Symphony at Jones Hall10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.The Houston Symphony Jones Hall8:00 p.m.Nature Discovery Center10:00 a.m.The Houston Museum of Natural Science9:00 a.m.The Houston Museum of Natural ScienceDuring regular museum hoursWhite Oak Music Hall7:00 p.m.Waller County Fairgrounds, Hempstead10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.The Health Museum9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.Quintero Theatre, University of Houston8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.NRG Center10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.Horseshoe Bay Resort, Horseshoe Bay, TX6:00 p.m.13000 Jones Rd., Houston7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.The 140 Air Terminal Museum, Houston7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.The MATCH Midtown8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.2518 Bissonnet St., Houston2:00 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.Rex Meador Park, Seabrook10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.Molly Ann Smith Plaza - Hermann Park8:00 a.m.2200 Harborside Dr., Galveston2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.Three Acres Food Truck Park, Santa Fe10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.Buffalo Soldiers Museum, Houston11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.Chester L Davis Sportsplex, League City10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Sugar Land Town Square10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.First United Methodist Church, Missouri City12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.2099 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.Kingwood Town Center Park10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.Levy Park12:00 - 8:00 p.m.Miller Outdoor Theatre7:30 p.m.The Cynthia Woods Mitchell PavilionNoon - 5:00 p.m.Armand Bayou Nature Center10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.Sugar Land Auditorium3:30 p.m.6464 Creekside Forest Drive, The Woodlands2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.The Houston Symphony Jones Hall7:30 p.m.The Houston Museum of Natural ScienceDuring regular museum hoursWaller County Fairgrounds, Hempstead10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.Brake & Clutch Warehouse, Dallas6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Quintero Theatre, University of Houston8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.NRG Center10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.Henke & Pillot, Houston7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Pub Galleria12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.For more ideas on what to do this weekend, check out Community Impact and CultureMap Houston