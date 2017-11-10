WEEKEND GUIDE

Holiday celebrations collide for weekend fun in Houston

Veteran's Day 2017 (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Looking for some fun events close to home this weekend? Look no further!

Friday, November 10

Annie, Jr. at the Sugar Land Auditorium
Sugar Land Auditorium
7:30 p.m.

Broadway Today: From Les Misérables to The Book of Mormon
The Houston Symphony Jones Hall
8:00 p.m.

Trains Over Texas
The Houston Museum of Natural Science
During regular museum hours

Vintage Market Days NW Houston Holiday Event
Waller County Fairgrounds, Hempstead
10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Topdog/Underdog
Quintero Theatre, University of Houston
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market
NRG Center
10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

2017 Wine, Dine and Jazz Festival
Horseshoe Bay Resort, Horseshoe Bay, TX
6:00 p.m.

Houston Vintage Market & Festival
The 140 Air Terminal Museum, Houston
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

X20
The MATCH Midtown
8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Cirque Mechanics "Pedal Punk"
Miller Outdoor Theatre
7:30 p.m.

Arcade by Color Condition Discovery Green Avenida Houston

Saturday, November 11

22nd Annual Children's Festival
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Martyn Farm Harvest Festival
Armand Bayou Nature Center
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Saturday Spotlight: Veterans Day Event
George Ranch Historical Park

Annie, Jr. at the Sugar Land Auditorium
Sugar Land Auditorium
3:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

3R Bazaar
8203 Millennium Forest Drive, The Woodlands
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

14th Annual Run in the Park
Molly Ann Smith Plaza, Hermann Park
8:00 a.m.

Hook'd: Pirated in Concert
The Houston Symphony at Jones Hall
10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Broadway Today: From Les Misérables to The Book of Mormon
The Houston Symphony Jones Hall
8:00 p.m.

Walk on the Wild Side
Nature Discovery Center
10:00 a.m.

Dino Discovery Day
The Houston Museum of Natural Science
9:00 a.m.

Trains Over Texas
The Houston Museum of Natural Science
During regular museum hours

Singin' in the Rain: A Houston and Cinema Arts Celebration
White Oak Music Hall
7:00 p.m.

Vintage Market Days NW Houston Holiday Event
Waller County Fairgrounds, Hempstead
10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Love the Skin You Are In Family Day
The Health Museum
9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Topdog/Underdog
Quintero Theatre, University of Houston
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market
NRG Center
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

2017 Wine, Dine and Jazz Festival
Horseshoe Bay Resort, Horseshoe Bay, TX
6:00 p.m.

The Singalong Tour
13000 Jones Rd., Houston
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Houston Vintage Market & Festival
The 140 Air Terminal Museum, Houston
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

X20
The MATCH Midtown
8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Cycle for Hope
2518 Bissonnet St., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.

3rd Annual Celebration Seabrook
Rex Meador Park, Seabrook
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Run in the Park
Molly Ann Smith Plaza - Hermann Park
8:00 a.m.

Saint Arnold Galveston Pub Crawl
2200 Harborside Dr., Galveston
2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Veteran's Day Festival
Three Acres Food Truck Park, Santa Fe
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Buffalo Soldiers National Museum Grand Opening Ceremony
Buffalo Soldiers Museum, Houston
11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Veterans Day Ceremony
Chester L Davis Sportsplex, League City
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Serious Wheels: Corvette Owners Club of Houston "Open Car Show"
Sugar Land Town Square
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

A Country Affair Fall Festival
First United Methodist Church, Missouri City
12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Veteran's Day Special Tribute
2099 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands
4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Showcase Kingwood Fall into the Holidays
Kingwood Town Center Park
10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Veterans Day at Levy Park featuring Blue Society Artists: James and the Classix, The Keisha Pratt Band and Bryan Shayne Band
Levy Park
12:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Flamenco Legends by Javier Limón: The Paco de Lucía Project
Miller Outdoor Theatre
7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 12

22nd Annual Children's Festival
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Noon - 5:00 p.m.

Martyn Farm Harvest Festival
Armand Bayou Nature Center
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Annie, Jr. at the Sugar Land Auditorium
Sugar Land Auditorium
3:30 p.m.

The Woodlands Fall Festival
6464 Creekside Forest Drive, The Woodlands
2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Broadway Today: From Les Misérables to The Book of Mormon
The Houston Symphony Jones Hall
7:30 p.m.

Trains Over Texas
The Houston Museum of Natural Science
During regular museum hours

Vintage Market Days NW Houston Holiday Event
Waller County Fairgrounds, Hempstead
10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Eat, Drink & Give: An Evening to Celebrate Camp Barnabas
Brake & Clutch Warehouse, Dallas
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Topdog/Underdog
Quintero Theatre, University of Houston
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market
NRG Center
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

DRESS HOUSTON 2017 10th Annual Fashion Show
Henke & Pillot, Houston
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Hope After Harvey Music Fest
Pub Galleria
12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

For more ideas on what to do this weekend, check out Community Impact and CultureMap Houston

